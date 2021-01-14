A Kennewick man accused of resisting arrest in Burbank last year and ramming into a deputy's car pleaded guilty to three of four original charges as part of an agreement in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Dexter T. Williams, 33, of Kennewick, was arrested on July 23, 2020. After trying to flee arrest, he was scared from his vehicle by a K-9 officer that had detected drugs in his car, according to court documents.
Williams pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree malicious mischief, meth possession and DUI in exchange for having the charge of second-degree assault dropped.
Prosecutors agreed to recommended sentences of three months in jail for the malicious mischief and drug possession and 90 days for the DUI. The judge does not have to follow the recommendation during sentencing, however.
Williams was facing up to 10 years in prison for the first-degree malicious mischief charge the removed charge of second-degree assault as well as five years each for his drug possession and DUI charges.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.