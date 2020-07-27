K-9 helps nab man allegedly resisting arrest

A 33-year-old Kennewick man was arrested Thursday afternoon in Burbank after he resisted arrest, rammed into a deputy's car and was eventually scared out of his vehicle by a K-9 that had detected drugs in the car.
Dexter T. Williams had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday. He is being investigated for possible second-degree assault, reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer, controlled-substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, first-degree malicious mischief and DUI.
Walla Walla deputies were called to the parking lot of Walla Walla County Fire District 5 after a nearby resident reported a suspicious vehicle at about 3 p.m. Inside the Honda Accord was an erratic and irritable Williams, deputies reported, along with a butane torch and zippered bag. Williams refused to leave the car.
A federal wildlife officer and his K-9 were also called to the scene, where the dog located suspected drugs in the car. At that, Williams tried to speed away, but he wasn't able to leave the property because the single entrance was mostly blocked by the deputies’ cars, one of which Williams struck, records stated.
After a deputy broke the rear passenger window of Williams' car with a tool, the K-9 jumped in and scared Williams out. A warrant search of the Honda revealed an open container of alcohol as well as a substance officers believe was meth in the zippered bag, a glass smoking device with white residue and meth within a cigarette pack.
After being cleared by medics, Williams was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bail.