A Walla Walla man has been accused of domestic violence charges of intimidating a witness, violating a protection order and harassment after allegedly sending numerous threatening texts to his ex-girlfriend.
Harold W. Clarys, 43, was arrested Tuesday, after a woman told police on Monday that Clarys had reportedly sent her several texts stating he was going to kill her and himself, records stated.
Clarys reportedly wanted the woman to change statements in a pending violation of a protection order case against him.
Police photographed the texts, which also threatened he would have someone “beat the brakes off of both of you,” referencing her and her new boyfriend, records stated.
Detectives found Clarys in the 300 block of Arabica Road, where he was living and working, records stated. He initially didn’t come out when officers commanded, records stated, but a police K-9 found him hiding behind heating and cooling ducts, and he was arrested.
He was booked into Walla Walla County Jail and has a $30,000 bond.
His first appearance was Wednesday, and his arraignment wasn’t yet scheduled.