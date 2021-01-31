The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way courts have operated across the country, including those in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Postponement of jury trials, specifically, has created a growing backlog of cases and delayed justice for both victims and the accused.
In Washington, the Supreme Court postponed all civil and criminal jury trials on March 18, 2020. Though the court issued an order in June that allowed jury trials to resume on July 6, it also set COVID-19 related procedures to allow for social distancing in court rooms.
Many courthouses faced further delays as ways to comply with the new safety procedures were figured out.
Walla Walla County hasn’t had a jury trial since February, 2020, though courts conduct hearings through virtual means online.
Columbia County had one trial in October before the Superior Court issued an order delaying further trials until newly elected Judge Brooke Burns was sworn into office on Jan. 11.
The pause in jury trials between March and July saw court dockets statewide get backed up.
“We went several months where we couldn’t schedule any jury trials,” Walla Walla County Prosecutor Jim Nagle said. “We still have cases filed. People are still out there committing crimes. Officers are still making arrests … We actually filed more adult felony cases last year than we have in years.
“On average, we try at least a dozen cases a year,” Nagle said.
The situation is similar in Columbia County.
“We had a record number of cases in 2019 and some of those were still hanging out around the time when COVID hit,” Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack said. “So we had these cases already sitting here for six or seven months and then suddenly we couldn’t have trials.”
Suspending a right
The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees defendants a right to a “speedy trial,” but does not define time limits. The state of Washington, however, does.
“Washington’s court rule for speedy trial provides that if a person is being held in custody, they have to have a trial within 60 days,” Nagle explained. “If they aren’t in custody, the trial has to be within 90 days.”
When the state Supreme Court ordered the postponement of jury trials, it had to temporarily suspend defendants’ right to a speedy trial. The requirement is now back in place as counties try to catch up on cases.
However, in Walla Walla County, there were several obstacles to overcome before trials could resume.
First was figuring out where the trials could be held while still following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“Our courts went through things with our health department to come up with plans so we can have jury trials,” Nagle said. “We have the community center at the fairgrounds setup so that we can have trials out there and have people spaced apart.”
Nagle said that was figured out in September. He said the large courtroom in the courthouse can also be used if jurors sit in the audience instead of the jury box. However, the issues didn’t stop there.
“We were supposed to have (a trial) back in November,” Nagle said. “... But on the weekend before the trial, the defendant got COVID. That threw everything off schedule.”
Columbia County shares its Superior Court judge with Garfield and Asotin counties. A rotating roster of visiting judges had been handling cases in the combined circuit after Judge Scott Gallina was arrested on sexual assault charges in April. He has since been on paid administrative leave.
Judge Gary Libey of Whitman County oversaw the process of assigning judges — either himself or someone else — to cases in the three counties.
Though Columbia County did have one trial in October, Libey decided after the November elections that no more trials would take place until after Burns was sworn in.
“That gave us another two and half months without any trials,” Slack said.
Justice delayed
Delaying trials has meant delaying justice for victims and those accused of crimes.
This has had mixed effects for defendants, depending on the seriousness of the crime that they have been charged with.
Criminal defense attorney Rachel Cortez, who does indigent defense work in both Walla Walla and Columbia counties, said some defendants charged with non-violent crimes are being let out of jail pending trial when they may not have been if it wasn’t for the pandemic.
“When all this started about a year ago, we did see a big push to clear out the jail,” Cortez said. “There was a really big decrease in the jail population. It was a lot easier for me to get people out, especially if they are considered high-risk given their age.”
However, those charged with violent or more serious crimes are seeing extended jail stays before they are tried.
“Those who are in jail who can’t get out — because they have those more serious charges — it’s been really hard on them,” Cortez said. She has two clients who have been sitting in jail awaiting trial since March 2020.
She did say, however, that should those clients be convicted, the time they spent in jail will count toward their sentence. Should a defendant be acquitted though, that’s time they won’t get back.
Victims — and families of victims — are also being asked to wait for justice.
“I have a number of crime victims who are really upset with us that cases have been dragging out for as long as they have,” Slack said. “I have to constantly explain that I really don’t have any control over when I can schedule things.”
Pandemic pleas
Nagle, Slack and Cortez have all said the pandemic has affected the plea bargain process.
In Columbia County, Slack said the delay in trials has almost brought the plea process to a stand still when it comes to defendants not in custody.
“When you have a case that is on delay for a year or more, I guess kind of the affect it has on defendants is, ‘Nothing is happening right now so I don’t need to worry about considering the plea offer,’” Slack said. “I’ve had plea agreements hang out for six or seven months that I’ve had to either pull or re-extend.”
Meanwhile in Walla Walla County, Nagle feels he’s been able to reach some plea agreements with defendants that he wouldn’t have normally been able to reach.
Nagle said one defendant was to stand trial early in 2020. When the trial was delayed and some time went by, the defendant eventually agreed to plea guilty to the full charge he faced.
“My perception was that he knew this COVID thing is going to end sooner or later,” Nagle said. “He and his attorney know how good the case is against him. Does he want to sit around and wait? Or does he want to go ahead, enter a guilty plea and get out of here and head off to prison?
“I think there’s some people who looked at that and said, ‘I know what’s going to happen if I stick around and try to go to trial. Let’s see if I can just get a guilty plea and move on,’” Nagle said.
Cortez said she thinks there’s been times when it has changed what the prosecution will offer and accept as well.
“It depends on the case. I think there’s a few deals I’ve gotten that perhaps had we not been in the middle of a pandemic, we might not have gotten,” Cortez said. “Maybe the prosecutors were asking for jail but in light of the pandemic, they are willing to waive that.”
She said in some cases, defense lawyers can use the pandemic as a bargaining chip.
“We have been better able to use it as a negotiation point especially if our clients have any health concerns that could cause them significant distress if they were to spend any time in jail,” she said.
Looking ahead
Walla Walla and Columbia counties are both expecting trials in February.
In Walla Walla County, Waitsburg resident Leslie Moreno is set to stand trial starting Monday for murder. The trial will be held at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds’ community center. (See sidebar, page A1)
In Columbia County, several modifications — including several plexiglass shields — have been added to the Courthouse in Dayton. Trials will still be held there but, like at the trial in October, there will be some oddities.
Everyone must wear a mask, the jury will be seated in the audience area behind the attorneys — and everyone must stay 6 feet apart.
Cortez, who was involved in the October trial, said the safety requirements cause some concerns for her.
“I didn’t like it,” she said. “One of the reasons is the face masks and how everyone’s faces are covered, including mine. I’m told I talk really fast. So when my face is covered and I talk too fast, people can’t understand me.”
She said having the jury seated behind her has also taken a bit to get used to.
“In law school, you’re trained not to turn your back to the jury,” Cortez said. “But there was no way to avoid that because they are sitting behind us.”
Slack said some defense attorneys have taken issue with some of the safety procedures.
“I’ve had a couple of defense attorneys who objected to the very idea of having trials with masks,” Slack said. “Their theory is that there is some kind of constitutional issue with the jury not being able to see their client’s face.
“… I don’t necessarily buy that,” he added, “but I think it’s an interesting question and one that we may see come up in a year or two in the appellate courts.”