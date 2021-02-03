The first jury trial in nearly a year in Walla Walla County began with jury selection Tuesday and revealed some of the hardships the COVID-19 pandemic can have on jury trial proceedings.
Voir dire (pronounced "vwahr deer") — the process of selecting and vetting jurors — for the trial of Waitsburg woman Leslie Moreno, 27, got underway Tuesday morning at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center.
Moreno is accused of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Marcus Allessio, 25, of Waitsburg in December 2018.
A total of 90 people were summoned for jury selection, and they filed into the fairgrounds building around 9 a.m.
They filled out questionnaires, got their temperatures checked and shuffled into the large room where chairs were spaced for everyone to have 6 feet of separation.
"This is one of the largest pools of potential jurors we've ever seen," said Moreno's attorney, Julie A. Carlson Straube.
The start of the selection process was available online via WebEx with potential jurors out of view of the cameras and only identified by numbers when called upon.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram oversaw the proceedings. Wolfram, Carlson Straube and Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen began the questioning process, whittling down the potential jurors one by one through questioning.
As the questions continued, it became obvious what role the pandemic was going to have in selecting a jury.
Some of the hardships jurors gave in requesting to be excluded included explanations from parents impacted by school schedules, lack of child care and schooling at home, small businesses with limited employees, business owners unsure of making rent if they missed up to three weeks of work during deliberations and several pool members mentioning they had appointments for much-coveted COVID-19 vaccinations that they didn't want to miss.
"This is why we're doing this," Carlson Straube said. "It's so important ... We need your undivided attention during this trial ... This is going to require everything from you."
The attorneys noted that more than half the pool was made of people within the "high risk" category based on their ages alone.
A few dozen people were excused by Wolfram during Tuesday's proceedings, and he dismissed the rest by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The remaining potential jurors will return for more questioning Wednesday morning.
Wolfram advised the attendees on parking to accommodate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds' pavilion building, also happening Wednesday morning.