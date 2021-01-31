This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
The trial of a Waitsburg woman accused of killing her boyfriend will be the first trial held in Walla Walla County in nearly a year when it begins Tuesday via Webex for jury selection and will continue at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
Leslie Moreno, 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Marcus J. Allessio, 25, in December 2018.
According to Walla Walla County Superior Court records, Moreno dialed 911 and told dispatchers she was driving Allessio to the hospital with a knife wound in his chest.
She drove from their home in Waitsburg down U.S. Highway 12 to the edge of Walla Walla, where law enforcement and medics intercepted her at a weigh station.
Moreno was reportedly sitting on top of the unconscious Allessio in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The man was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center where he died, according to court records.
Police found a 9-inch Copper Chef knife on the driver’s side floorboard, covered in blood. According to records, Moreno said she was sleeping when Allessio began yelling and throwing things at her, which awoke her. He grabbed a knife and held her by the throat, threatening to “hurt her.”
Authorities noted Moreno had a black eye, swollen jaw and split lip, according to the probable cause statement.
She pleaded not guilty in January 2019. Her jury trial date was to be in February 2019, but the trial continued to be pushed back for about a year and then was pushed back further because of COVID-19 precautions putting a stop to criminal proceedings.
Attorney Julie A. Carlson Straube will be representing Moreno in court.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said the county’s first trial in nearly a year will be unlike any other here.
The Community Center at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds has been outfitted to seat jurors, attorneys, court staff and some members of the public in its main area, which is one of the largest indoor gathering spaces the county government has at its disposal.
Chairs will be spaced so that people have at least 6 feet of separation at all times, hand sanitizer stations will be available, masks will be required, temperatures will be checked at the doors and other health and safety measures will be in place along with the normal security measures typically done at the Walla Walla County Courthouse.