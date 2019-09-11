The fate of a Walla Walla man who went on trial last week for rape is now in the hands of a jury.
Attorneys for the prosecution and defense presented closing arguments Tuesday afternoon in the case involving Jacob Cox, 35, who was charged in April 2017 with one count of second-degree rape. The 12-person jury received the case late in the afternoon and was scheduled to return this morning to continue deliberations.
Cox was charged for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in June 2016. The trial has been repeatedly delayed due to continuances requested by both the defense and prosecution and scheduling conflicts.
The trial started Sept. 3 and defense attorney William McCool rested his case Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Mulhern presented the case for the state. Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge John Lohrmann is presiding over the trial.
According to a police report filed in the case, the victim, with whom Cox was acquainted, told investigators she fell asleep in her bed early on the morning of June 19, 2016, during a party but awoke to realize Cox was sexually assaulting her.
In a recorded statement Cox gave to officials, he denied the allegation and consented to give a DNA sample, saying his DNA would not be found on the woman, the report said.
However, results received from the state crime lab in February 2017 allegedly revealed Cox’s DNA was found on the woman’s clothing.
Cox was not arrested, but was summoned to court in May 2017 for his first appearance on the charge.