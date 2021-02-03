Jury selection concluded Wednesday afternoon in the trial of Leslie M. Moreno, 27, of Waitsburg.
Twelve men and women were selected with four alternates available. The 12 will begin hearing testimony Thursday as they deliberate the charge of first-degree murder involving domestic violence with a deadly weapon.
Moreno is alleged to have killed her boyfriend, Marcus J. Allessio, 25, at their Waitsburg residence in December 2018.
Moreno's attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, and Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen finished questioning the pool of potential jurors Wednesday afternoon and submitted their ballots to Judge M. Scott Wolfram, who directed the jurors around the room based on the votes.
The trial will move forward Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center. The public is allowed to attend.
While seating is limited, court Clerk Kathy Martin noted there are actually more seats available at the Community Center then there would normally be at the Walla Walla County Courthouse.