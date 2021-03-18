A Walla Walla man who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in relation to a fight where he allegedly wielded an ax was sentenced for his misdemeanor crime Wednesday morning, March 17, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Charles E. Whetstine IV, 52, was sentenced by Judge M. Scott Wolfram to nine days in jail, anger management counseling and a fine of $250 to be paid to the victims of his crime, whom he was ordered not to contact.
In the end, the alleged incident surrounding an argument at a neighborhood barbecue in August 2020 in the 200 block of North Roosevelt Street had too many "evidentiary issues," Whestine's attorney Nicholas Holce said.
Whetstine had taken a plea deal last week in superior court and was to be sentenced pending a statement from two of the witnesses, but the witnesses never showed up in court, Holce said.
Whetstine already served nine days in Walla Walla County Jail and will be credited for that time, Wolfram said.