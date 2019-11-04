As she wept, a 39-year-old Walla Walla woman’s request to withdraw determination of guilt, judgment and sentence was denied Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Stephanie J. Van Cleef — sentenced to jail in July for shooting in the direction of a newspaper carrier last year — filed to withdraw Oct. 9. She had entered an Alford plea in March, indicating she agreed the prosecution had sufficient evidence to convict her of third-degree assault and five counts of reckless endangerment.
Defense attorney Janelle Carman on Monday said there were several reasons for the court to withdraw: one, she had given an Alford plea, and two, she understood she wouldn’t be sentenced to jail. Carman also said she was unsure any expert witness was used in investigating the matter and the neighbor’s home involved was occupied by a local law enforcement officer, which should have led to an outside agency’s investigation. She said no one had investigated the dent in Van Cleef’s vehicle, which could have given her reason to arm herself and shoot.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Holce argued Van Cleef was aware of possible jail time, as the maximum allowable sentence could have been 364 days in jail. He also said the defense counsel at the time and he didn’t agree on jail time, with prosecutors arguing for 10 months.
Judge John Lohrmann said he recalled giving considerable thought to the matter earlier in the year.
“I really shouldn’t have to restate my thinking,” he said.
He also indicated “substantial effort was given to make sure she did not have a felony… There is no basis to set aside a plea of guilty.”
Van Cleef’s sentence included nine months in jail beginning July 15 with two months suspended contingent on supervision requirements, as well as 240 community service hours, one year of community custody, mental health treatment, no firearm possession and $2,292.35 in fines, fees and restitution. She was allowed work release, but Carman said Monday it was revoked due to the employer’s inability to coordinate work. Van Cleef has been in jail since her sentencing, she said, with exceptions for medical furloughs.
Van Cleef said she thought someone was breaking into her home on Stoney Haven Lane and Sumach Street when she shot at or in the direction of a young newspaper carrier Nov. 20, 2018, according to records.
Police responded to a burglary report at about 5 p.m., records stated.
Van Cleef told police she heard a loud bang on the door, then armed herself before opening the door and firing one round. Evidence was consistent with her story, according to records, and police arrested her.
The shot hit the home of the paper carrier’s uncle, Jon Loney, who lives across the street, Loney told the Union-Bulletin.
No one was injured, he said, but the bullet cut through his son’s bedroom window, through the walls and into the master bedroom, Loney said.
The 13-year-old paper carrier quit his job of more than a year after the shooting, according to the boy’s father.