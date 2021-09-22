"Why don't you have body cameras?"
Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said he's heard that question a lot, and he's prepared to answer it every time, and even more times in the future.
And he knows other questions, too: Why don't you use less-lethal weapons more often? Where are the minorities on the police force? How come more information doesn't come out right away on officer-involved shootings?
"These are all valid questions," Fulmer said. "These are ... hard conversations, both ways, but having that conversation and having that question asked is important."
Fulmer said he's ready to face both the frustration and curiosity of the people his department serves with the new local public relations campaign he's started called Bridging the Gap.
It started as a project for just Walla Walla, but shortly after starting the legwork, he realized it had to entail the other local departments as well.
Events for Bridging the Gap will be conducted for businesses and other organizations that request them, plus regular classes held throughout the year. The plan is to have it be an ongoing series.
He said the name came to him on his way home from a training in Olympia recently. He'd been impacted by the story of a young Black police officer who spoke at the training.
"He told us to get out there and tell our story," Fulmer said. "How can they know if they don't know?"
With that, Fulmer said, is the obvious invitation for difficult questions pertaining to policing, especially around police accountability.
Some of the questions will be easier to answer than others. For example: body cameras.
"We are for body cameras," Fulmer said. "My officers are 100% for body cameras. The problem, he said, is the "chunk of change" to foot the bill for the county's largest law enforcement agency.
He said Bieber is planning on soon presenting a request for the $1.3 million needed for the department's body cameras, understanding that the City Council may end up telling the department to take it out of their own budget.
"We're hoping somehow we can make this work," Fulmer said.
In the meantime, as the the department's sole person in the public information role, Fulmer got to work on a presentation, compiling statistics, budgets, Washington laws and frequently asked questions. He quickly realized he needed to bring in others.
He reached out to the the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and College Place Police Department and both jumped in. College Place Public Information Officer Dylan Schmick is now part of the program, along with Walla Walla County Deputy Federico Diaz.
Fulmer said it was crucial to him to be able to have Diaz on board. He specifically asked Sheriff Mark Crider if Diaz could join in order to represent the Latino population and also speak in Spanish, if necessary. Crider obliged.
"It’s really important to us to reach out to our Latino community," Fulmer said. "There’s still a lot of fear out there that if they were to get arrested that we would be there to look at deporting them, which is not true at all."
The first class was conducted recently with staff members of Valley Transit. Fulmer said about 50 employees showed up and had many good questions.
Fulmer said the course goes over everything, including recent topics: the 'Blake' decision, recent police reform laws, shift schedules, jurisdictions, budget decisions and much more.
One of the key items of the campaign is placing people in role-playing scenarios where they are asked to make decisions as if they were an officer.
Fulmer said that tactic is eye-opening for both sides as citizens get to see what decisions officers have to make and officers get to see what people may be expecting from them.
People wanting to sign up their company, club, agency or organization can do so by contacting Fulmer at 509-524-4634 or gfulmer@wallawallawa.gov or Crime Watch Coordinator Vicki Ruley at 509-524-4409 or vruley@wallawallawa.gov.
Open classes for anybody to attend will happen 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 at the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Moore St.
Registration is required in order to make sure social distancing can be allowed. Contact Ruley or Fulmer for registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.