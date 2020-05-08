A 30-year-old Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to multiple crimes including burglary and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Steven Garcia was arrested just after midnight April 19 after officers received reports of a series of problems over the previous day. Those reportedly included a threat to kill someone he said owed him money and an assault and burglary at another location as he forced his way into the home of a person he knew after allegedly assaulting the person.

He was arrested at 12:04 a.m. April 19 on Clark Street and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail and is charged with first-degree burglary, a domestic-violence crime of residential burglary, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

He is being held on a $275,000 bond, and his trial was scheduled for Aug. 25.

