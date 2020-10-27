A 49-year-old man awaiting trial at the Walla Walla County Jail from July accusations of first- and second-degree assault-domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief appeared in court Monday morning on new charges.
Donnie R. Workman, of Walla Walla, allegedly became belligerent, broke a broom in half and displayed it as a weapon during the morning of Oct. 18, while incarcerated, records stated.
Later that day, he also gave back his lunch tray with feces on it and struck a corrections officer in the chest with a smoke detector.
The cell was taken out of service due to wires hanging from the ceiling from the removed smoke detector.
Workman was charged with custodial assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
In the July case, Workman allegedly damaged several household items, assaulted and attempted to shoot a family member after the person refused to give him money for tobacco, according to the probable cause affadavit.
Walla Walla County deputies found the victim with injuries on the arms and a broken AR-10 semi-automatic rifle Workman reportedly used as a club to destroy objects when he wasn't able to get a round in the chamber to shoot the victim, the documents said.
Workman fled in his vehicle but was located on foot several blocks away and taken to jail.
His bond is now $60,000 and his trial for the first case is set for Nov. 16 and 17.