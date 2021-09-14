KENNEWICK — Information from investigators has remained scant since a Walla Walla police officer shot a man in August.
The shooting took place Aug. 21 at the Eagles club parking lot on South Second Avenue in Walla Walla and involved Walla Walla Police Department Officer Kevin Toon shooting and wounding K.C. Leon, 34, of Weston.
Police said Toon was placed on administrative leave while a special team from the Kennewick Police Department and other Tri-Cities agencies has been investigating.
Leon was reportedly flown out of the area for further treatment of his wounds, but no update to his health status has been provided.
The investigators are required to send regular updates to area media. Those weekly updates have been the same since Aug. 30: "In compliance with requirements set forth in WAC 139-12-030, this media update is to report the Special Investigations Unit continues the investigation of this incident. There is nothing new to report as of this release."
Furthermore, the Tri-Cities team is still seeking witnesses or people who have more information about the events of Aug. 21. They are are asked to contact Richland Police Department Sgt. Damon Jansen at djansen@ci.richland.wa.us or 509-942-7353; or Pasco Police Department Sgt. Scott Warren at warrens@pasco-wa.gov or 509-545-3479.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.