MILTON-FREEWATER — When Wes Koklich began paying close attention to the gang tagging and graffiti in town over the winter, it was seemingly everywhere.
Koklich, a City Council member here, raised the issue at February’s monthly meeting.
With business growth in the rural agricultural town garnering positive press, the spray painting on buildings around town is like an “outbreak” of negativity, he said then.
Last month, Koklich said in an interview he worries graffiti now appearing on buildings and fences could be a deterrent to folks thinking about moving to the community and to businesses considering investing here.
“I don’t like the looks of it. Economically, things are starting to happen here, and when people drive through to look around, they are not impressed.”
The spray painting that used to largely be kept to the North Main Street area of town seems to have migrated to “all over,” Koklich said, and he imagines that visitors wonder if the gang tagging they see is out of the ordinary or business-as-usual for Milton-Freewater.
Arguably, nearly every city in America struggles with unwanted spray painting. While many people separate gang-tagging from the street art of graffiti, unsolicited painting on walls haunts businesses and home owners everywhere.
Social activists applaud using wall and street art to bring attention to community and societal issues, but they also acknowledge that graffiti is one of the most visible forms of crime and disorder in a town.
“As well as causing damage to the property targeted, graffiti also plays a significant role in affecting entire communities,” notes a November article in ArtRadarJournal.com.
A U.S. Department of Justice report found that the presence of graffiti can seem like a sign of anarchy, that government officials are failing “to protect residents and control lawbreakers.”
Tagging can signal the presence of gangs and gang violence, especially those that identify turf boundaries and contain threats, Deborah Weiselas wrote in the DOJ report.
Weiselas reported that in 2009, an estimated $12 billion was spent yearly in cleaning up graffiti in the United States.
Other costs for cities come from reduced retail sales and declines in property values, the author said.
“Graffiti is one of the most visible signs of general decline in an area, and cities are fed up with it,” Timothy Kephart, founder of online Graffiti Tracker, told Rural Messenger media in 2018.
His business offers police departments tools to identify and analyze tagging, which can lead to prosecution.
Kephart said cities recognize that such vandalism damages image and tax base, thus officials are looking for different ways to more effectively combat the problem.
Graffiti is expensive to remove, it’s environmentally toxic, drives away business and opens a gate to youth crime, he said.
The writing on the wall
No one needs to tell Milton-Freewater’s police chief how damaging gang tagging is. Even here, with a population that hovers around 7,000, this issue can be big, Doug Boedigheimer said in March.
Boedigheimer works with Jason Schaffner, the city’s code enforcement officer, to deal with gang tagging.
Here, the tagging is done by younger teens, the chief said, while older teens are getting into more serious trouble.
Certainly not all markings his staff comes across can be identified in one realm or another, Boedigheimer said.
“Someone sees painting on a wall, and they assume it’s gang related. We see an awful lot that isn’t.”
The issue is almost impossible for small law enforcement agencies to solve, but Boedigheimer has seen success when parents have been pulled in as part of the solution.
Moms and dads, especially those working long hours, are first surprised and then aghast when told their child has been spray painting walls, he said.
“Or that it is gang related.”
In Milton-Freewater the most-used color of tagging paint is blue, and the most often identified gangs are 18th Street, Florencia and 13th Street, Schaffner and Boedigheimer said.
Catching such taggers is the exception rather than the rule, they agreed.
“We have to catch them literally blue-handed,” Schaffner said.
Security cameras can help, but most taggers know to wear hoodies pulled close to their face, he said.
Not every tagging incident is reported, and some are reported multiple times. The problem waxes and wanes, the timing difficult to nail down, the chief said in March.
“And right now, it is a boil on the butt of this city.”
City ordinance puts the burden of graffiti removal on the property owner, giving the owner two business days to get the paint covered up, although officials work with owners on that timeline.
In a sense, the ordinance victimizes the building owner twice, the chief said, “but we need a way to entice the owner to take action.”
There is a volunteer corp, Milton-Freewater Graffiti Busters, that helps owners with donated painting supplies, a power washer, an old truck to haul it all and muscle to apply the coverup paint.
Their efforts are a big help to the city, Schaffner said.
The founder of the group declined to be identified for this story.
A long-time business professional, who is deeply involved in the community, also asked not to be identified.
While he’d like to speak to the eyesore of gang tagging, he can’t risk what could happen to his own office if he does, the man said.
“I think all of us see the possibility of retribution.”
Recently, the first Sherwood Trust leadership class based in Milton-Freewater, part of a program created by the nonprofit foundation meant to develop community leadership skills in people, chose gang tagging and street art as its project.
How that will look is unshaped for now, said class member Dave Dahlin, but the class is likely to take an approach of how to help building owners avoid unwanted spray painting.
“We don’t see much tagging where things are well kept up and well lit,” Dahlin said, adding his group is discussing details like aesthetics and better lighting.
“We don’t expect to solve the big issues of the town. However, we do believe in the impact of starting something positive and small, and shifting the downward part of the cycle to upward.”
City government itself can’t be the whole solution to the problem and neither can volunteers, Boedigheimer said, and each of his officers can only be in one place at a time.
Even then, arrests are rarely a deterrent — the courts are so backlogged, a property offender is not going to spend the night in jail, he said.
“If someone has a solution, tell me … God knows we want to hear that.”
Even Portland’s education campaign against graffiti years ago netted an arrest rate of less than 0.1% of the number of incidents, he said.
“There are 2,500 buildings in this town, each with four sides. You do the math on being able to see it happening.”
When school is out and teens are often under less supervision, that’s when the cans of paint seem to come out, Schaffner noted.
No store that sells the product can really stop youth from getting it, he said.
“If kids can get alcohol, they can get spray paint.”
Everybody pays
In Oregon, “unlawfully applying graffiti” comes under intentional property damage and is a Class A violation.
In the eyes of the law, “graffiti” means any inscriptions, words, figures or designs that are marked, etched, scratched, drawn, painted, pasted or otherwise affixed to the surface of property.
A judge can impose fines and up to 100 community service hours. That time must include removing graffiti, either defacement made by the defendant or graffiti created by someone else.
Possessing “a graffiti implement” — be it paint, ink, chalk, dye or another substance meant to spray, mark, etch, scratch or carve surfaces — is a Class C violation under state law and can net an offender fines and up to 50 hours of community service.
Walla Walla and College Place struggle with illegal spray painting, too.
Police Chief Troy Tomaras said College Place has also had increased incidents, mostly associated with gang activity.
“However, both College Place and Walla Walla have recently arrested and charged the same individual for multiple taggings in both cities,” Tomaras said.
That person was prosecuted and forced to pay out restitution.
In Washington state, graffiti is a gross misdemeanor and punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and 90 days in jail for each offense, according to the College Place police chief.
“Many times the individual will also be held responsible for the costs for repairs and cleanup through restitution. This can be very costly,” he said.
“Graffiti,” Tomaras said, “is an eye sore that leaves a negative impact on a community through offensive symbols, comments and costly damage to property. Graffiti is often associated with crime and therefore bad for business and community growth.
“The CPPD has been working with the Walla Walla Area Crime Watch, who organizes volunteers who help paint over graffiti. This has helped promote community pride and resiliency. We take this very seriously and encourage people to report these crimes.”
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber agrees.
Both cities are fortunate to have the crime watch group, which works hard to get property owners to paint over or clean up the graffiti as soon as possible, Bieber said.
“They also put together work parties to paint over graffiti for property owners who cannot take care of it, but want it covered.”
The organization uses a glass blaster that the Sherwood Trust helped purchase, he said.
“The glass blaster is very much like a sand blaster and can remove graffiti off of certain hard surfaces with more ease than using chemicals or ones you don’t want to paint over.”
There are various responses in communities to gang tagging and graffiti.
In Deschutes County in Central Oregon, for example, there is no cost for graffiti removal services. When a report comes in, a Sheriff’s Office staff helps the property owner remove or cover the paint. If that owner doesn’t have paint or can’t afford it, the department does its best to color match through donated paint or buys it directly from local suppliers.
The county’s juvenile justice department sees graffiti removal as “one of its best examples of restorative justice,” its website says.
Cleaning up the paint (and other acts of vandalism) engages kids in problem solving and gives them an opportunity to help victims and their community in a meaningful, visible way. “The youth and our community can see immediate results of their service, a result that is both tangible and gratifying,” Deschutes County officials said.
In Weston this past winter, Code Enforcement Officer Jack Jasperson oversaw a group of teens as they wire-brushed their own graffiti off concrete, a little at a time.
It was fortunate other students had come forward to let officials know of the unsolicited art, Jasperson told Weston’s City Council.
Having to clean up after themselves, then report what they’d learned to the council, was a fitting and effective answer, Jasperson said then.
In Milton-Freewater, Boedigheimer seconds the involvement of the teens responsible for the problem. He also firmly believes more opportunities for youth, coupled with parent involvement, could significantly reduce gang tagging, he said.
But decades into his career, Boedigheimer has found many parents are outright frightened of their kids and don’t have the ability to modify bad behavior or take control of the situation, he said.
“You take a gang member wannabe and a scared parent …”
Such teens call the shots on when and where they spray paint, the chief said, explaining that in many taggings, the symbols are a secret language sending messages to those able to decode them.
On the flip side of the coin are angry property owners who expect law enforcement to solve the issue, Boedigheimer said.
“The smaller the community, the less crime it takes to make everything seem really bad. But we are no different than Portland, except on a microscopic scale. We are a real city, and people are getting fed up,” he said.
“This is like homelessness: You’re always chasing the tail of this monster. Until society, small or giant, wants to step up and take pride in their properties, we’ll always be losing this.”
The current, aggressive phase of gang tagging will pass at some point, Boedighiemer said.
“But it will pass much faster if property owners will cover it up.”
