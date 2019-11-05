A former Washington State Penitentiary inmate was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to 17 months in prison.
Larry W. Clark, 46, now a Monroe Correctional Complex inmate, was charged with second-degree assault after he entered inmate Ronald Chenette’s cell and struck him on the head with a pen on Sept. 7, 2017, records stated. A jury found him guilty on Oct. 15.
Clark has been serving a sentence from 2006 of 30 years in prison for fatally beating and stabbing a mental health crisis responder in 2005 in Poulsbo, Wash., according to Kitsap Sun reports. He also was convicted of child rape in 1994.
In the penitentiary assault, surveillance video footage showed Clark entering the cell, records stated. He then left the cell, washed his hands and complied within being handcuffed. Officers found a pen with blood on its tip near the sink Clark had used, records stated.
Chenette was found with scratches and abrasions on his neck, eye, forehead, chin, and knee. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. A CT scan showed he also sustained a fracture of the bone around his eye, records stated.
On Monday, defense attorney Julie Carlson Straube said Clark assaulted Chenette out of fear but hoped “if he found himself in a similar situation he would use a different means” of defense.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Holce said he was concerned Clark had no remorse, referring to when he’d questioned the inmate on the stand.
“He stabbed him (Chenette) 15 times in the face with a pen ... I didn’t hear he would do something different if he knew then what he knows now,” Holce said.
Judge John Lohrmann said he thought the “high end is appropriate” for Clark’s term and sentenced him to 17 months in prison, running consecutively to his 30-year sentence out of Kitsap County.
The sentence also included 18 months in community custody, $500 in fines and fees, and a to-be-determined restitution.
His credit for time served also would be determined by the Department of Corrections.Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.