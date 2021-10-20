A College Place man accused of raping a child is no longer on house arrest but must still wear an electronic home monitoring device while awaiting trial.
Ryan Dahlin, 30, who has pleaded not guilty to four counts of criminal activity involving the same 12-year-old Walla Walla girl, was in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to request the removal of the house-arrest order.
A condition of earlier release, dated Oct. 6, 2021, stated Dahlin must live at his home under house arrest and could only leave for medical, legal or work-related reasons.
The new condition of release keeps certain restrictions in place. He has to reside at his current home on Ash Street in Walla Walla, keep in weekly contact with his attorney, not leave Walla Walla County, not have any contact with any state witnessed, and he must wear an electronic home monitoring device.
Only the house arrest portion of the order has changed.
The order was issued by Judge Brandon L. Johnson after hearing remarks by defense attorney Nicholas Holce, prosecutor Michelle Mulhern and Dahlin himself, according to court documents.
Dahlin was arrested in College Place in November 2020 and faces charges of second-degree rape of a minor, second-degree child molestation, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and indecent exposure.
According to court documents, a 12-year-old girl told police Dahlin had touched her inappropriately several times for multiple months.
