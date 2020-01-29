A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing.
David A. Woodrow-Salazar, 25, was arrested at about 5:20 a.m. Jan. 10, after he allegedly went to work at Home Depot while drunk and threatened coworkers with scissors and a screwdriver, records stated.
When he was asked to go home for the day, he allegedly became confrontational and threatened a store manager with scissors and a screwdriver, but was escorted out by managers. He pushed his way back into the store, however, and continued threatening employees.
College Place and Walla Walla police responded, but Woodrow-Salazar apparently hid inside the store, so officers evacuated employees. The store hadn’t opened to the public yet, so no shoppers were inside.
He did not comply with officers, the release stated, so they used a “40 mm less-lethal impact round” to stop him. He wasn’t struck, but the round made him comply with officers, and he then was taken into custody.
He wasn’t tested for intoxication, according to College Place Police Public Information Officer Dylan Schmick.
He has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest with a $50,000 bond.
His trial was scheduled for March 24.