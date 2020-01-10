A 25-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested this morning after he allegedly went to work at Home Depot while drunk and threatened coworkers with scissors and a screwdriver.
David A. Woodrow Salazar arrived at work intoxicated just before 5:20 a.m., according to a College Place police release, and became confrontational when asked to go home for the day.
He allegedly threatened a store manager with scissors and a screwdriver, but was escorted out by managers. However, he pushed his way back in the store and continued threatening employees, the release stated.
College Place and Walla Walla police responded, but Woodrow Salazar apparently hid inside the store, so officers evacuated employees. The store hadn’t opened to the public yet, so no shoppers were inside.
Police used the store’s public address system to demand he show himself, and he eventually came to the front of the store pushing a cart with scissors, screwdriver and a box cutter inside within arm’s reach, the release stated.
He did not comply with officers, the release stated, so they used a “40 mm less-lethal impact round” to stop him. He wasn’t struck, but the round made him comply with officers, and he then was taken into custody.
He is in the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of felony harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing. He wasn’t tested for intoxication, according to College Place Police Officer Dylan Schmick.