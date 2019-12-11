A man reported missing in July from Milton-Freewater was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to counseling.
Casey M. Hale, 18, broke into a remote cabin near Klicker Mountain Road before three men arrived Sept. 25 to stay with the owner’s permission, records stated.
They found the cabin had been trashed, records stated, with garbage, dishes and other items strewn on the main floor. One of the men went upstairs to the master bedroom, where Hale allegedly hid behind a bed while donning a red motorcycle helmet, records stated.
The man convinced Hale to go downstairs, where he was given water and food, records stated, and Hale asked for a Bible. The men gave him the book and he left the property, but he refused to take off the helmet during the whole interaction.
Another burglary report nearby had been taken prior to this one, regarding a man wearing a red helmet, records stated.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office detectives also told police Hale matched the description of a man reported missing from Milton-Freewater, who used the alias, Mike Hanson, of Dayton.
He originally was charged with residential burglary, but made an agreement and pleaded guilty Monday to charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Hale’s sentence Monday included 364 days in jail with 331 suspended and credit for 33 days served, to run concurrently. It also included two years of district court probation, $250 in fines and fees, an a mental health evaluation with subsequent counseling.
Defense attorney Julie Carlson Straube said the cabin’s owner didn’t want restitution for damages, but hoped Hale could get mental health treatment. She added it would be more likely since he was on probation.
“I think everyone was just happy Casey was okay,” she said in court, referring to him being missing.