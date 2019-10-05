A man reported missing from Milton-Freewater has been charged with residential burglary, after he allegedly broke into a cabin and trashed it.
Casey M. Hale, 18, allegedly broke into a remote cabin near Klicker Mountain Road before three men arrived Sept. 25 to stay with permission by the owner, records stated.
They found “someone had been inside trashing the place,” records stated, with garbage, dishes and other items strewn on the main floor. One of the men went upstairs to the master bedroom, where Hale allegedly hid behind a bed while wearing a red motorcycle helmet, record stated. The man convinced Hale to go downstairs, where he was given water and food, records stated, and Hale asked for a Bible. The men gave him the book and he left the property, but he refused to take off the helmet during the whole interaction.
Another burglary report nearby had been taken prior to this one, regarding a man wearing a red helmet, records stated.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office detectives also told police Hale matched the description of a man reported missing from Milton-Freewater, who used the alias, Mike Hanson, of Dayton.
Hale’s first appearance was this week and he was ordered to receive a competency evaluation before entering his plea.