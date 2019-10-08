Prosecutors filed their response, and arguments will be heard on a new trial request made last month by a Walla Walla man recently convicted of rape.
Jurors found Jacob N. Cox, 35, guilty on Sept. 11 of second-degree rape against a woman he knew in June 2016. The jury deliberated for half a day after hearing arguments and seeing evidence in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Cox’s attorney, William McCool, on Sept. 23 filed a motion for a new trial and declaration in the county Clerk’s Office.
The declaration listed reasons for a new trial, including “this court committed several errors of law, which were objected to by the defendant both pretrial and during trial.”
The declaration then listed several allegations that the court didn’t allow certain items at trial, including evidence, testimony, character witnesses, references to the Bible and visual demonstration.
However, prosecutors’ response filed Thursday includes “the court did not abuse its discretion in excluding rape shield evidence,” character witnesses, references to the Bible and scales of justice visual demonstration. The response also lists many references to previous cases arguing for its stance.
Before a new trial is allowed, defense and prosecuting attorneys must argue before a judge, now that their paperwork has been submitted. The defense’s motion for a new trial must be filed within 10 days of the verdict, according to Superior Court Criminal Rules, which has been met in this instance. Prosecutors then had 10 days to serve opposing affidavits.
A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 21, when he’s expected to be sentenced, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.