Some of the presents and cash donated to the Giving Tree program in Walla Walla have been stolen, police reported Thursday, Dec. 16.
The donated gifts were being kept at the Walla Walla office of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families on Poplar Street.
Jennifer Cooper, area administrator for the Walla Walla and Richland offices of the DCYF, said not all the gifts were stolen.
“The Christmas presents stolen from our office were going directly to foster children,” Cooper said. “So, we filed a police report with the Walla Walla Police Department.”
But when the police arrived, Cooper said, they did more than just take a report.
“They showed up with cash to replace everything that was stolen,” Cooper said.
The money delivered by police came from Walla Walla Police Foundation.
Cooper said the donated money totaled at least $200.
She said the office is not asking for anything from the public at this time and that despite the theft, no child will be without a gift.
“There is never a year when a kid does not have a present,” Cooper said. “Never. And it won’t happen. Not this year either.”
The Giving Tree program is a partnership between the DCYF and the Walla Walla Police Department.
A tree at the police department displays tags with names and Christmas wish lists for foster children in the area. Donors select a tag and buy gifts for the child listed.
The police department asks anyone with any information on who stole the presents to call 509-527-1960.
