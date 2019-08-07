Union-Bulletin Court Report

A Milton-Freewater woman was charged Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court with intimidating a witness and harassment of someone who was to testify in a manslaughter trial.

Alissa J. Prock, 18, was accused of the crimes after police linked her to a fake social media profile she used to threaten a woman set to testify in the manslaughter trial against Robert Sregzinski, documents stated.

Prock was dating Sregzinski, 22, who was sentenced last week in a plea agreement to more than 23 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in a 2016 homicide, records stated.

Prock was arrested Sunday, but released from jail Tuesday. Her arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 19.

