POMEROY — A 59-year-old Garfield County man with multiple health issues has been reported missing.
Darren W. Ferguson’s last known whereabouts was provided in a text Sept. 17 to a family member saying he was going to the Teal Springs Campground in the Umatilla National Forest, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office release. He was reported missing Tuesday morning.
He is described as being 6 feet tall, 325 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He drives a white 2001 Chevrolet Express van with Washington license plate BMP0294, and he has a dog.
Those with information about his whereabouts can call 911 or the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 509-843-3494.