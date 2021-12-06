Walla Walla firefighters put out a garbage fire burning in the empty dumpster area in the parking lot of the closed Taco Bell on Ninth Street, Saturday, Dec. 4.
Firefighters responded to a report of a dumpster fire at 10:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a fire, but no dumpster.
A department spokesperson said it took less than 50 gallons to put the fire out. She said firefighters were unable to determine the cause of the fire.
