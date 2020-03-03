A felon and known gang member sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2006 under the state’s three-strikes law was resentenced to 9⅔ years after the Walla Walla County Superior Court found his crimes and convictions didn’t occur in the correct order.
The result means he could be released as early as this year, according to a Washington State Penitentiary spokeswoman.
The previous sentence against Valentin Palomares, 42, was vacated during a hearing Feb. 24, because the sequence of offenses and convictions was incorrect, records stated.
Palomares was found guilty on March 9, 2006, of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault by a jury. The crimes were considered “most serious” under the law and equated to his third strike.
However, he was charged with committing the crimes on Dec. 21, 2004 but the charges were dropped “because victims or witnesses could not be located,” Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle wrote in an email.
He previously had been convicted for second-degree assault on Oct. 20, 2000, in Yakima County, which was his first strike. His sentence included three years in prison, which was deferred.
Before his previously-considered third-strike was refiled, he was convicted by a jury on Oct. 31, 2005, of four counts of second-degree assault, which are “most serious,” 10 counts of unlawful imprisonment and one count of intimidating a witness. Those crimes had occurred on Aug. 25, 2005, records stated. He was sentenced to 8½ years in prison.
His aforementioned third-strike was refiled on Nov. 3, 2005, and he was found guilty, which apparently didn’t fit the three strikes law.
“Of the two or more previous convictions, at least one conviction did not occur before the commission of any of the other most serious offenses for which the offender was previously convicted, which is a requirement of the definition of a ‘persistent offender’ in RCW 9.94A.030(38),” records stated.
Prosecutors recommended an exceptional sentence, Nagle wrote, because Palomares’s offender score put him in a standard sentencing range for the latest conviction of 7¼-9⅔ years for count one and 5¼-7 years for count two. The maximum is life imprisonment for count one and 10 years on two.
Palomares was ordered to serve 9⅔ years on count one and 7 years on count two, to run concurrently.
His new sentence also was to run consecutively to his other sentences, with credit for time served, which would give him an approximate release date in the next couple of years.
However, he likely will be released sometime this year, Allison Window, Washington State Penitentiary spokeswoman, wrote in an email, adding officials “are working on preparing his release.” He fulfilled his time for his previous sentence in 2013, according to records.
His new sentence included 18 months of community custody and to pay $4,143.82 in fines and fees.
Officials said Palomares and other local gang members forced their way into a home on the 200 block of North Roosevelt Street on Dec. 21, 2004, and punched and kicked an acquaintance, U-B archives stated.