KENNEWICK — Four College Place residents were injured Saturday afternoon on the Blue Bridge in Kennewick when a pickup truck rear-ended their car.
Ricardo B. Chavez, 57, Anna C. Ramirez, 20, Ron C. Rudie, 51, and James E. Knowlden, 47, all of College Place, were riding in an unknown car driven by Luisa Moreno Gonzalez, 31, of Pasco, just before 2:46 p.m. north on U.S. Highway 395 when it was struck while slowing by a black 2019 GMC Sierra, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the Sierra, Walker E. Newcome, 28, of Lewiston, Idaho, was charged with second-degree negligent driving, and the cause was deemed as inattention, according to the WSP.
Chavez, Ramirez, Rudie and Knowlden were taken to Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick for their injuries. Calls to the hospital regarding their status were not returned by press time today.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.