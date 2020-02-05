Four men involved in the warrant search of a home on Hobson Street last week have been charged with crimes ranging from witness intimidation to assault and drug possession.
Kenneth C. Hull, 27, was charged Friday with intimidating a witness-domestic violence. This case involves Hull and 26-year-old Jenean A. Ferguson, aka Jenean A. Lucero. Hull is in the Walla Walla County Jail with a $5,000 bond.
Lucero, a defendant in a pending first-degree child assault case from May, told police on Jan. 28 she had taken a reportedly stolen gun from Hull that he hid under a couch when police responded to her home earlier for a domestic problem.
She said the gun was given to Hull “for protection” by Quentin N. Hunter, 24, of Walla Walla. Hunter purchased the gun for $50, she said, and she didn’t want Hull to have it because it was “hot,” or used in a crime, records stated.
Hull told Hunter the woman had stolen the gun from him, she said. Hunter confronted her at his home in the 900 block of Hobson Street. When she arrived, Lucero saw a blue tarp stretched over the couch and floor in Hunter’s home. He pointed a gun at her and ordered her inside.
When she walked backward into the street “to avoid being killed,” Hunter followed her outside and shot into the air, records stated. She went to a nearby school and waited for Hull’s mother to pick her up.
Hunter was arrested at his home during the warrant search by police and SWAT members last Thursday morning. He was charged Monday with first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful aiming/discharging a firearm.
He is in the Walla Walla County Jail with a $225,000 bond. His criminal history includes assault, harassment, bail jumping, DUI and theft. He most recently was sentenced last year.
Christopher E. Osborn, 53, also was arrested at Hobson home last week and was charged Monday with unlawful keeping or maintaining a building for drug purposes, meth possession and using drug paraphernalia.
He was released from jail and summoned for his arraignment on Feb. 18. Osborn was arrested last year in a different case for helping an alleged criminal, Tigger W. Janson, 31, escape capture by police in August 2019.
Jonathan G. Rosencrans, 35, of Milton-Freewater, was the third person arrested at the Hobson home. He had a felony warrant, and his arrest led to an investigation regarding possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
He was charged Friday with possession of meth, two counts of heroin, using drug paraphernalia and third-degree theft in connection with stealing from Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and Super 1 Foods on Jan. 9, as well as having drugs on him when he was arrested. He is in the Walla Walla County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Lucero’s unrelated trial for child assault is scheduled for April 27. Her co-defendant in the case, Stephan L. Cleveland, 22, has his trial on Feb. 25. Cleveland’s charges were amended in June 2019 to add child rape.