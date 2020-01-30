Four arrested, two suspects 'at large' after early morning home searches

Four Walla Walla men were arrested this morning and evidence was gathered at two homes during separate warrant searches.
At about 5:45 a.m., Walla Walla police detectives and Walla Walla Regional SWAT Team members searched a home in the 900 block of Hobson Street on an assault investigation, according to a release.
Quentin N. Hunter, 24, was arrested for investigation of first-degree assault, unlawful firearm possession and discharging a firearm. He had allegedly pointed a handgun at a victim and discharged it into the air, the release stated.
Christopher E. Osborn, 53, also was arrested at the home for investigation of providing a dwelling for drug activity and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan G. Rosencrans, 35, was the third person arrested there. He had a felony warrant, and his arrest led to an investigation regarding possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
The second home raided this morning was in the 500 block of Chase Street.
At 6:45 a.m., the SWAT Team and detectives searched a home there to find evidence for another investigation involving kidnapping, robbery and assault, the release stated.
That investigation stemmed from a Jan. 25 case where a victim was allegedly pulled inside the home, assaulted, received death threats and had a cell phone stolen. Evidence and illegal drugs were found, the release stated.
Billy J. Sargent, 34, was arrested at the Chase Street home for investigation of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, meth possession, conspiracy to commit witness intimidation and unlawful firearm possession.
Two suspects remain "at large," the release stated. No further information was provided about them.