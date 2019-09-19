ROSE LODGE, Ore. — Officials say a body found Tuesday in Lincoln County, Ore., could be that of a former Walla Walla resident last seen in Rose Lodge more than two weeks ago.
Cameron R. Sheldon, 37, was reported missing on Sept. 2 after he went hiking near the Otis area, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office release. After searching extensively, a multiagency team was unable to find the BNSF Railway worker on Sept. 14. A nearby property owner, however, reported Tuesday morning that a body had been found on the property not yet searched on North Widow Creek Road.
Detectives found “the remains of a highly decomposed subject in dense vegetation” who is presumably Sheldon, the release said. Derek Etheridge, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, said the body was found above ground away from any previously dug up area. He also said a LCSO corrections officer was living on the property, and Oregon State Police’s Forensic Services Division helped process the scene.
The case so far was considered an “open death investigation,” according to the release, and more forensics would be conducted.
Hilary Kelsay, who contacted the Union-Bulletin regarding the case, and her husband were Sheldon’s friends, and her husband attended Walla Walla Valley Academy with Sheldon. Friends and family were raising money for a private investigator to help with the search and rescue efforts, she said.
Sheldon was reportedly visiting a Rose Lodge woman at her home on North Widow Creek Road, according to the Lincoln City Homepage, a local media outlet.
According to his wife, April Sheldon, he and the woman had a fight and he left without his keys, wallet or phone, the website said.
However, his girlfriend of four months, Lisa Bagby, said no fight occurred and her son, 19, was home. She also said she didn’t know he was married and last saw Sheldon walking down the driveway with his bag, the news outlet reported.