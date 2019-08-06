A former Washington State Penitentiary inmate pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to punching a prison guard in February.
Jesse J. Flores, 30, now a Clallam Bay Corrections Center inmate, was charged in June with second-degree assault for allegedly punching a guard Feb. 6 after being asked to walk through a metal detector. Apparently, Flores told the guard he couldn’t pass through detectors due to a medical device inside of him, after which the guard asked to see documents indicating his condition, records stated. When the guard was looking at the paperwork, Flores allegedly punched him in the face. One of the officer’s teeth was knocked out, records stated.
On Monday, his trial was scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.