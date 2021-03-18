A former Whitman College student pleaded guilty to three charges in Oregon related to child sex crimes, according to court records.
Benjamin R. Katz, 24, of Seattle was arrested by Washington State Patrol in December 2019 in Walla Walla because he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Clackamas County Circuit Court in Oregon City, Oregon.
He was sentenced March 10 to a little less than five years in prison with credit for time already served in jail for charges stated as one count of attempting to commit a Class B felony, one count of attempting to commit a Class C felony and one count of luring a minor.
Greater charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child and two counts of harassment were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.
Katz will also have about seven years of probation once he is out of prison and he must register as a sex offender.
Katz initially fought extradition from Walla Walla County to Clackamas County but eventually turned himself in to Clackamas County Jail and immediately posted a $25,000 bail.
According to the Oregon Judicial Department database, Katz's jury trial was delayed several times until it was canceled in January because he submitted a change of plea to the court.
According to the case proceedings available in the database, Katz was given a "no contact" order for a specific address in Oregon City and a girl who lived there.
The Whitman College student newspaper, Whitman Wire, identified Katz as a senior at the school at the time of his arrest.