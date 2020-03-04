A Kirkland, Wash., man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Walla Walla has entered a stipulated order of continuance on an amended charge in Walla Walla County Superior Court, agreeing to follow terms for just under a year or be automatically convicted.
Edward N. Pope, 55, originally was charged in July 2018 with one count of first-degree child rape and another sex-related crime. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Aug. 27, 2018, and was allowed to remain at his former home in Manson, Wash.
In February 2019, he pleaded not guilty to additional charges of first-degree child molestation and first-degree child rape. He had many trial dates, but those were rescheduled.
On Feb. 24, his charges were reduced to third-degree rape, and he agreed to follow terms until Feb. 11, 2021. Those terms include not committing any crimes, continuing family reunification counseling with a progress report to attorneys every two months, no contact with victims, paying $100 to the Walla Walla County Clerk and notifying the Walla Walla County District Court Clerk of address changes.
If Pope doesn’t follow terms, he faces an automatic conviction and sentence of up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 fine. His standard sentencing range is six months to one year in jail, records stated, as his offender score is zero.
If he follows terms, his charge likely will be dismissed, records stated.
In December 2017, a girl reported to a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detective she and another girl had been sexually abused by Pope over at least seven years, according to a probable cause statement.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s detective referred the case to the Walla Walla Police Department because the two girls and Pope were living in Walla Walla when the abuse allegedly occurred.