Former Touchet-area fire chief Otis A. Garbe, 57, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted child rape in February and was sentenced this week at Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick.
Staff members with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Friday, March 19, that Garbe took the guilty plea on Feb. 24 in exchange for dropping his second charge — communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Garbe was sentenced Wednesday, March 17, by Judge Jacqueline Shea-Brown to a minimum of 58½ months in state prison, which is just under five years.
Garbe was also ordered to pay $600 in fees according to the Washington Courts online database.
If Garbe is released from prison following his minimum sentence length, he faces a lifetime of community custody and must register as a sex offender, based on state law.
Garbe also had a domestic violence protection order filed against him by a woman in Walla Walla County about two weeks after his arrest, according to the database.
Garbe was arrested in August 2020 after multiple communications he had with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, according to court records.
In reality, Garbe was communicating with undercover investigators who lured Garbe to a Tri-Cities location where he believed he was going to have sex with the child, documents stated.
Garbe is the former fire chief for Walla Walla County Fire District No. 6.
Burl Hanson, the chairman of the fire district's board of commissioners, said the board has received some qualified applications for Garbe's replacement and will be moving forward with interviews at some point.
In the meantime, Hanson said, the community had "some healing to do" in the wake of Garbe's exit and he was confident the commissioners would do a good job in the selection process.