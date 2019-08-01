A former Washington State Penitentiary inmate pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court last week to accusations that he punched a corrections officer in the face last November.
Randy W. Parker, 32, now a Monroe Correctional Complex inmate, was charged with custodial assault after he allegedly asked to speak with an officer during mealtime, but punched him in the forehead on Nov. 11, 2018, records stated. The officer backed away and let other officers restrain Parker. Surveillance video showed the alleged assault, records stated, and witnesses’ statements matched the recording.
The officer was treated at Providence St. Mary Medical Center for minor injuries, records stated.
Parker’s trial was scheduled for Sept. 24.