A former Washington State Penitentiary inmate was sentenced in Walla Walla County Superior Court to community service for allegedly beating up a corrections officer.
David R. Yeager, 27, was charged Oct. 22, 2019, with custodial assault on Oct. 4, 2018. However, in an agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was sentenced March 24.
According to court records, officers confronted Yeager about a “bulge” under his shirt. After initially refusing to show what he was hiding, he lifted his shirt, exposing “papers stuffed in his waistband.”
He refused to give the items to officers, records stated, said, “You want to fight about it?” and punched one of the officers in the face. The officer tried tackling Yeager, records stated, and Yeager punched him several more times.
Yeager was allowed out of jail in November 2019 on conditions. He has been living in Spokane.
His sentence March 24 included 364 days in jail, with 334 suspended and 30 days converted to 240 community service hours. It also included $620.69 in restitution, fines and fees.