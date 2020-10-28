A former boarding school employee was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to a year of community custody for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Maxwell S. Shelton, 20, of Prescott, initially was charged with third-degree child molestation. In a plea agreement, he admitted to the lesser charge on Sept. 3.
He was arrested May 13 at Master’s Ranch-West, on Jubilee Lane in Prescott, where he worked. The school for troubled boys closed its doors around the same time amid turmoil that included possible licensing violations and abuse.
Shelton reportedly sent nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl, grabbed her buttocks and sent her explicit text messages, according to records. He told deputies the girl had reciprocated with photos.
Law enforcement was reportedly called after the messages were seen by staff on Shelton’s phone.
When deputies arrived, they noticed a cut on Shelton’s eye. School Director David Bosley said the injury occurred as staff detained Shelton before law enforcement arrived.
Shelton’s sentence included 90 days in jail, with 90 days credit for time served, plus a year in community custody, $600 in fines and fees and yet-to-be-determined restitution. He also is to not contact the victim and must attend morals decision-making therapy.