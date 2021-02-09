Forensic evidence of Marcus J. Allessio’s death was on display Monday in the Walla Walla County Superior Court murder trial of Leslie M. Moreno, 27, of Waitsburg.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen presented pictures and video evidence obtained after the stabbing death of the 25-year-old Waitsburg man allegedly by his girlfriend, Moreno on Dec. 28, 2018.
Moreno is charged with first-degree murder in a domestic violence situation with a deadly weapon.
Christensen questioned witnesses on the forensic analysis of items such as a bloody knife found in Moreno’s car, Allessio’s stained clothing and an autopsy, performed by Dr. Sigmund Menchel.
“The fatal injury was a stab wound to the chest,” Menchel testified via webcam at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center, where the trial is taking place due to COVID-19-related precautions.
Christensen presented autopsy photos for Menchel to review, but said she would not spend too much time looking at them out of sensitivity to the public gathered in the room — about 30 people showed up Monday to observe the trial.
Menchel said a blade had entered Allessio’s chest and left no “hilt mark” but stabbed at a depth of 5-7 inches, leading him to believe the blade was longer than that.
He also mentioned other incisions where medical workers had made cuts for their procedures, as well as some bruising on Allessio’s lower lip — which appeared to be recent — a small scrape on the back of his right hand, small bruise on his inner bicep and a large bruise on the underside of his left thumb.
Menchel said he couldn’t testify to the nature of Allessio’s thumb bruise as defensive or offensive.
Moreno and some members of the audience cried when Christensen showed the photos of Allessio’s body.
Moreno’s attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, asked Menchel if there was a bruise on Allessio’s other thumb, which she said Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Mike Good mentioned in his testimony on Thursday. Menchel said there was no such bruise mentioned in his report.
The next two witnesses were Jeremy Phillips and Mark Zenker, forensic scientists with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.
Phillips said fingerprinting on many objects is not possible, as was the case here because the knife had an “orange peel texture” to it.
Zenker said it was highly likely the blood on the blade was Allessio’s. The handle had a mixture of two sets of DNA, Zenker said, but only Allessio’s DNA was presumed positive for a match.
Swabs on a door in the garage and the kitchen wall in Moreno’s home were likely matches for Allessio’s DNA. One had a low likelihood to match Moreno’s DNA, Zenker said.
Walla Walla police Detective Christina Ruchert spoke next about her examination of Moreno’s iPhone and video footage belonging to Moreno’s neighbor, Francisco Lopez Bautista.
Walla Walla County Detective James Greco testified of speaking to a nurse at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Allessio’s family the day of his death, though he didn’t formally interview them.
Greco also unsealed packages containing Allessio’s clothes and revealed them to jurors, including a heavily blood-stained, white T-shirt.
The detective said he found medication and letters belonging to Allessio at Moreno’s home, plus a 9-inch Copper Chef knife in her car, with supposed blood stains. Greco presented the knife to the jury for the first time.
He said he also obtained non-encrypted material from Moreno’s phone, such as texts, phone logs and Instagram and Snapchat messages.
After Greco said he had seen the video footage of the incident “probably more than 100 times,” he explained what he believed he heard on the audio. Carlson Straube said she was “not in agreement” on some of Greco’s comments about what was heard on the recording.
Jurors witnessed the video for the first time, including audio.
In the footage, Allessio can be heard yelling, “I’m trying to find a job. Have you filled out any applications for me?”
Allessio and Moreno used obscenities, and Allessio insulted Moreno’s daughter before getting into the car. Moreno leaned in after him.
After more yelling, Moreno went back in the home and came out again. She had an object in her hand and raised it over her head at one point before leaning into the car again.
Some bits of the audio were indiscernible on the Community Center’s speakers, but Moreno was hard to hear on the footage regardless, Greco said.
Greco confirmed with Carlson Straube that he saw Moreno lower the knife at one point after initially coming out of the home with it raised.
The video ends mostly silently with Moreno grabbing her daughter from the house and then grabbing what appeared to be shoes before driving away.
Carlson Straube asked Greco again about what was said after Moreno leaned into the car, wondering if Moreno said “Marcus” loudly, but Greco said he couldn’t be sure.
The final witness of the day was county Detective Kristen Daschofsky, who said she formally interviewed Moreno and her 4-year-old daughter.
Daschofsky’s two-hour interview is expected to be played in its entirety when the trial continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the fairgrounds. The trial is open to the public.