DAYTON — A man was injured while trying to flee law enforcement on his motorcycle in the rural areas north and east of here early Monday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, Paul E. Hines, 51, was racing away from Garfield County Sheriff's Office deputies at about 12:17 a.m. when he failed to navigate a turn outside of Dayton and crashed.
Just before midnight, the West Richland resident was driving fast and erratically while eastbound in Garfield County, officials reported.
Garfield County Undersheriff Calvin Dansereau attempted to pull Hines over at about milepost 394 on U.S. Highway 12. Hines made a U-turn, however, and headed west toward Columbia County, said Garfield County Sheriff Drew Hyer.
Dansereau "wisely" decided to cut his own speed as he followed Hines to decrease the chances of a collision, Hyer said.
Hines and his Honda motorcycle left the road about 17 miles east of Dayton and came to rest on an embankment, according to the report.
He was taken to Dayton General Hospital, where he was treated and released. He was arrested and booked into Garfield County Jail for investigation of driving under the influence and eluding law enforcement, Hyer said.