Walla Walla County’s first felony trial in almost a year is in the hands of the jury.
Walla Walla man Christopher M. Crump, 28, is standing trial for stolen vehicle possession and two counts of criminal mischief for damaging his court-ordered ankle monitors when released from jail pending trial on these charges.
This trial, which started with jury selection Monday, March 21, is his first of two trials scheduled for this week. He also has a third trial scheduled for April 4.
The prosecution rested Tuesday, March 22, shortly before court broke for lunch. Afterward, Crump stated to Judge Brandon L. Johnson his intention not to testify.
The defense did not call any witnesses and the jury started deliberations a little after 3 p.m.
As of the publication of this story, the jury was still deliberating.
Earlier in the day, the jury heard from Walla Walla Police Officer Kevin Toon, who assisted another officer who pulled Crump over Sept. 15, 2021, in a car determined to be stolen. Toon stated the plates did not match the vehicle, and the vehicle identification number on the dashboard has been removed.
He also stated there were hats found in the car similar to hats worn by Crump in a Facebook photo.
Crump’s attorney, Robin L. Olson, objected and argued that this was irrelevant and was only brought up to show jurors that Crump was someone with whom police had prior knowledge. He said because Crump was found in the car, the hats and the Facebook post were not needed to show he possessed the car.
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta argued this information was necessary to show that this was a car Crump was using as his own, and not one that he borrowed.
He said this would help disprove any claim that Crump didn’t know the car was stolen. Johnson allowed the evidence to be admitted.
Crump’s second trial — set for Wednesday, March 23 — is for possessing meth and heroin with intent to deliver both. He was arrested on these charges on Sept. 28, 2021, while on pre-trial release for his first trial
Crump’s third case sees him facing his most serious charges. Crump was arrested Dec. 5, 2021, while still awaiting trial on the other two cases, and is accused of 10 crimes including four Class A felonies carrying maximum sentences of life in prison.
He is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault with a firearm, vehicle theft, intimidating a witness, unlawful firearm possession, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.