Firearm violation, perjury land Walla Walla man in prison

A Walla Walla man was sentenced on two cases Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to more than seven years in prison for unlawful firearm possession and soliciting perjury.
Michael E. Williams, 40, was found guilty by a jury in December 2018 of second-degree unlawful firearm possession, but jurors couldn’t agree on the five other counts, which were dismissed: meth possession with intent to deliver, another count of second-degree unlawful firearm possession, two counts of stolen firearm possession and using drug paraphernalia.
In another case, he pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree solicitation of perjury.
In the first case, Williams was arrested after a SWAT team standoff on May 9, 2018, at 202 Malcolm St.
Officers found a black duffel bag inside the house containing 57 grams of a crystal substance that field-tested positive for meth, a digital scale, a handgun and a revolver. Williams was a felon and not allowed to possess firearms. Officers also found $2,240 in cash in William’s wallet.
In the second case, Williams reportedly bribed a cellmate to lie for him in court for the initial case.
The inmate told officers Williams drew maps of a home and “flushed them down the toilet in their cell,” records stated. The inmate also told officers he was scared of repercussions from Williams and Williams’ attorney, William McCool.
On Monday, Judge John Lohrmann noted Williams’ “life was a mess,” from no matter whose side, prosecution or defense, it was viewed.
Williams had an offender score of 13, giving him a higher-than-average sentencing range. Previous convictions included third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, controlled substance possession and resisting arrest.
His sentence Monday for the first case included five years in prison, $500 in fines and fees and the requirement to register as a federal firearm offender.
The sentence in the second case included seven and a half years in prison and $500 in fines and fees.
His prison time will run concurrently, and he’ll receive credit for time already served.