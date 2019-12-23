A Walla Walla family has been displaced after a barbecue grill caused a blaze at their home Monday afternoon.
Walla Walla, Walla Walla County District 4 and College Place firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to the fire at 816 Alder St., Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey wrote in a news release.
The fire was started by a propane barbecue grill on the single-story home's back porch.
The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes, but not before burning the porch, siding and kitchen, Yancey wrote. There also was smoke damage throughout the home. Property damage was undetermined at the time of the release.
There were no injuries.
The American Red Cross was helping the family.