The last of three people who pleaded guilty in a 2021 case involving assault and holding someone against their will in College Place was sentenced Thursday, April 14, to 364 days in jail with credit for time served.
Prescott man Arthur Waldon, 32, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of rendering criminal assistance.
He received one day short of a year in jail, but between the 99 days credit for time served and 265 days suspended, Waldon’s sentence is complete as of the sentencing hearing.
The two other people charged in the crime were sentenced last year.
Brian Rosenkranz, 42, of College Place, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of harassment and one count of third-degree theft.
He was sentenced Nov. 8, 2021, to 96 days in jail but had the whole sentence suspended. He opted to take part in an alternative sentence placing him in residential substance-use disorder treatment. He was also sentenced to two years of community custody.
Billy Jo R. Dynes, 27, of College Place, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of harassment, one count of felony harassment and one count of third-degree theft.
She was sentenced Dec. 8, 2021, to two 123-day terms in jail, to run simultaneously. She also received credit for time served for the whole sentence.
Like Rosenkranz, she also participated in residential substance-use disorder treatment in lieu of further jail time. She was sentenced to one year of community custody.
Court documents show both Rosenkranz and Dynes completed their required treatment.
According to court documents, the three defendants held an adult couple against their will on July 27, 2021, assaulting them, threatening them with firearms, and abandoning them at two different remote locations in rural Walla Walla County near Prescott.
