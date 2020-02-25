Few details available in report of Umapine shooting Monday night

A shooting occurred late Monday night in Umapine, law enforcement officials confirmed Tuesday morning.
It's unclear how many people were involved and what injuries were involved, if any.
Details are scarce, as the investigation is ongoing. Oregon State Police is leading that investigation.
OSP public information officer Cpt. Tim Fox wrote in an email to the U-B that OSP was still collecting evidence Tuesday morning and relaying that information to the Umatilla County District Attorney's office before it could be released to the public.
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said OSP and the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office were the chief agencies involved in the shooting response.
Concerned neighbors and people claiming they were residents of Umapine reported on social media that they heard multiple gun shots over a long period of time.