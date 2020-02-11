A Walla Walla man was sentenced to over a year in prison Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court on multiple felonies, including possession of a stolen gun and hundreds of unprescribed pills.
Efren A. Serrano, 21, was arrested Nov. 20 after Walla Walla police searched him and a home at 148 E. Maple St. and allegedly found multiple types of drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone, meth and psilocybin mushrooms.
His original charges included two counts of stolen firearm possession, three counts of third-degree stolen property possession, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, using drug paraphernalia and possession of oxycodone, psilocybin and meth.
He made an agreement with prosecutors, however, and pleaded guilty only to stolen firearm possession, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of oxycodone, psilocybin and meth.
During the search, police also allegedly found cash, baggies and digital scales as well as stolen goods, including firearms, ammunition and other items, according to court records.
Walla Walla police detectives investigated Serrano for several months, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson. Almost 200 fentanyl pills were also recovered from Serrano, he said.
Serrano was connected to another case involving using fake money to buy items on July 17 at Taj Food Mart, court documents stated.
He has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail with a $50,000 bond since his arrest.
Serrano’s offender score was four, giving him a standard sentencing range of 22-29 months on count one, 20-60 months on two and up to 18 months on the last three.
His sentence included just over 12 months in prison on the first count, 20 on the second and 12 months on the last three, all running concurrently; 20 months in community custody; and $600 in fines and fees.