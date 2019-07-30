A former Washington State Penitentiary inmate pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly assaulting a fellow prisoner with a pen in 2017.
Larry W. Clark, 46, now a Monroe Correctional Complex inmate, was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly entered inmate Ronald Chenette’s cell and struck him on the head with the pen on Sept. 7, 2017, records stated.
Clark is serving a sentence from 2006 of 30 years in prison for fatally beating and stabbing a man in 2005 in Poulsbo, according to previous news reports. He also was convicted of rape in 1994.
In the penitentiary assault, surveillance video footage showed Clark entering the cell, records stated. Clark then left the cell, washed his hands and complied with being handcuffed. Officers found a pen with blood on its tip near the sink Clark had used, records stated.
Chenette was found with scratches and abrasions on his neck, eye, forehead, chin, and knee. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. A CT scan showed he also sustained a fracture of the bone around his eye, records stated.
Clark’s trial was scheduled for Oct. 14.