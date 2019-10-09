PRESCOTT — A man who believed he shot an armed person outside his home triggered the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team’s response late Monday night in Prescott.
The man told dispatchers at 11:05 p.m. he thought he had shot someone in the bushes who he believed was armed. Other people also were outside his home, and lights were shining through his windows, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office release.
The man also said he had barricaded himself and his children in the bathroom, and dispatchers heard multiple gun shot rounds fired. Upon arrival, police secured the man and children, but found no one outside his home, the release stated.
The man was taken to the hospital for mental health issues, the release stated. Criminal charges may be filed, and intervention for the children’s safety may be made.