A former Walla Walla man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to almost a year in jail after a guilty plea in a child pornography case.
Steven D. Lunsford, 55, who now lives in Salmon, Idaho, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in April. He was charged in February 2018 with 15 counts of the same charge, but 14 of the counts were dropped in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
He was released in March 2018 after his first appearance.
His sentencing was delayed several times for various reasons, including because he failed to appear in July for an interview with the Department of Corrections to complete a presentence investigation report.
The sentence included 12 months in Walla Walla County Jail with credit for 19 days served, a year of community custody,
and $600 in fines and
fees.
On May 10, 2015, file-sharing website Tiversa, Inc. notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded videos of child pornography.
The case was referred to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson, who connected the information to a house at 3 N. Madison St., according to court documents.
Lunsford, a registered sex offender, was reportedly living at that address. Detectives searched the home May 28, 2015, and found multiple files with child pornography on at least two devices and other files allegedly linking Lunsford to the case.
On July 7, 2015, Tiversa, Inc. responded to Knudson’s search warrant with a compact disc with uploaded files by a user believed to be Lunsford containing child pornography, records stated.
Charges were filed three years after investigations, according to Prosecutor Jim Nagle, because his office suffered a backlog of cases after several homicides and serious assaults took place in 2015.