DAYTON — A man accused of shooting some kind of weapon at a Columbia County Public Transportation vanpool driver in April was ordered Wednesday in Columbia County Superior Court to receive a competency evaluation.
Sherrad J. Lahd, 34, of Dayton was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree unlawful laser discharge for allegedly aiming a weapon via laser sight at the driver of the vehicle in the early morning of April 26.
It was unclear whether Lahd used a firearm or if he discharged a weapon at the time of the incident, so the call was classified as “active-shooter,” triggering a host of agencies’ responses, including the regional SWAT team from Walla Walla.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said Lahd had violated his release conditions recently, leaving his parents’ Palisades, Wash., home where he was supposed to stay pending trial. However, he was rearrested July 16 and has remained in the Columbia County Jail. Now, Eastern State Hospital will conduct a mental evaluation to see if he is competent to stand trial, and his case is on hold until that’s completed, Slack said.
The trial had been scheduled May 23 for Aug. 15 and 16.